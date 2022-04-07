How to complete Bullseye Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Bullseye Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to find a more uncivilised way to help Luke and Leia during the This is Some Rescue level in Episode IV – A New Hope. So, playing in either Story mode or Free Play mode, battle your way through some Death Star corridors, defeat the Imperial officer, take his pass card, and use it to open the door with the pass card socket. You’ll now hear from Luke Skywalker, and see that he and Princess Leia are stuck behind a door.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The civilised way to help Luke and Leia get through the locked doors is to smash the security consoles, then build a grabbable block from the debris, and move that block in order to make a red button appear on the floor nearby. So, don’t do that. For this Challenge, you need to open the door in the uncivilised way.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The uncivilised way to open the doors is to look through the gap behind the security console, and shoot the big red button above the door that Luke and Leia are stuck behind. This will open the doors, complete the Bullseye Challenge, and switch the action over to Luke and Leia.