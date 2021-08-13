How to complete Community Day: Eevee Timed Research all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

Eevee’s second Community Day celebration in Pokémon Go will be an interesting one. For August 2021, Eevee will be in the spotlight for its Community Day from August 13 to 16. Unlike other Community Days, it will be the entire weekend rather than a single because of how many evolutions Eevee has, a total of eight options. Each option will have a unique charged move it will be able to learn, which you can unlock throughout the entire event. Alongside the event, a Timed Research will be available to all trainers, giving access to the Glacial and Mossy lure modules, unlocking the Glaceon and Leafeon evolutions.

There are going to be several tasks players need to go through to complete the Timed Research. It will be available on August 13 at 10 AM in your time zone and will be available until the event ends on the 16 at 10 AM PT. These are all the tasks and rewards you will receive for the Community Day: Eevee Timed Research.

Task 1

Power up Pokémon 5 times – 1 Mossy Lure module

Catch 5 Eevee – Glacial Lure module

Rewards: 1,000 XP and an Eevee encounter.

There’s only a single task available for this Timed Research, but it gives access to a Mossy and Glacial Lure module for all players, rather than forcing them to purchase another in the Pokémon Go store. However, if you want to evolve multiple Eevees into Glaceon or Leafeon, you will have to buy those using Pokécoins.