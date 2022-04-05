How to complete Don’t Get Cocky Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Don’t Get Cocky Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to defeat three Stormtroopers with hidden turrets during the Hunk of Junk level in Episode IV – A New Hope. The turrets will shoot at Stormtroopers automatically, but you need to power them up first. The sooner you do this, the better. It’s still possible to complete the Challenge if you power up the turrets later in the level, but your chance of success is a higher if you do it as soon as the level starts, or else right after you complete the Absolute Scoundrel Challenge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To power up the hidden turrets, find the battery near the front of the Millennium Falcon — it looks like a brown block on legs — and mount it. Ride the battery over to the socket directly under the front of the Millennium Falcon (when you’re not riding the battery, this socket will be marked with a hologram of a battery). When you ride onto the socket, you’ll automatically dismount, and turrets will rise out of the trapdoors in the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The hidden turrets don’t have much range or power, but as the level progresses, there’ll be plenty of Stormtroopers for them to shoot at, and eventually they should defeat three of them. Just bear in mind that the Stormtroopers can destroy the turrets, so make sure you keep them defended.