Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is about two things: reliving the best moments of the Star Wars franchise with funny plastic toys and collecting a ton of collectibles. The first one happens pretty naturally while playing the game, but you might need some assistance reaching a few of the collectibles in the game, including the elusive Datacards. These Datacards are used to unlock extras, which includes the all important Stud multipliers, which you will need to become the richest minifigure in the galaxy. Here’s how to get the Datacard in Echo Base in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Use R2-D2 for some platforming

You will reach Echo Base once you get to Hoth early on in Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back. Once inside you will find yourself in the Main Hanger of Echo Base. In here, head to the back right corner, on the north end of the hanger. On the wall you will see a few hanging blue pieces. These can be grappled to by an Astromech Droid, like R2-D2. If you have advanced the story far enough to get here, you will at least have everyone’s favorite blue droid unlocked.

Once you grapple up the wall, you will be on top of the hanger lights, with the Datacard towards the middle of the hanger, as shown above. From here, you will need to follow a path of grappling spots across the lights in the middle and on the left side. The lights that can be grappled to have an orange piece across the wires towards the ceiling, although the game should prompt you without too much effort. Once you get all the way across you will drop down directly on top of the Datacard.