How to complete Gateway missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Gateway missions are vastly different than the other mission types you will take on in Rainbow Six Extraction. This mission type stands out thanks to its unique design and intense gameplay. Here is how you can complete Gateway missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you begin a Gateway mission, you will be tasked with finding the singularity in the area. A singularity is a machine with an orb in its center that will teleport you to another area vastly different from the one you started in. Recon tools are helpful in the first part of this mission to help you find the singularity since it won’t be marked on your HUD. Once you find it, interact with the console on the machine to be teleported.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you teleport, you will find yourself in a strange location. Your objective will change, and you will now be tasked with killing the Protean. The Protean is a special type of Archaean that takes the form of one of the operators in the game. Not only does this enemy use the abilities of the operator it takes the form of, but it also uses the abilities of the other Archaeans.

The Protean will start with two health bars. One shows its armor and appears white, while the other indicates its current health and appears red. You will need to destroy the Proteans armor before you can damage its health. Once the Protean’s health is halfway gone, it will disappear, and swarms of Archaeans will attack you. Once they are gone, the Protean will reappear and be accompanied by small groups of Archaeans. Use the battlefield to your advantage and stay on the move. Stun and smoke grenades are useful in this area. Once the Protean is defeated, the mission will be complete.