How to complete Hope That’s Insured Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the Hope That’s Insured Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to destroy 10 turrets while doing the trench run in the Stay on Target level in Episode IV – A New Hope. You’ll notice that your first objective is to destroy the Death Star defences, and that you’re given a counter that starts at 0/15.

The thing is that this counter counts both turrets and TIE fighters, and soon after you destroy 15 targets of any type, the objective will complete and you’ll move on to the next objective. So, try not to shoot too many TIE fighters. Instead, stay low and aim at the turrets at the bottom of the trench as best you can. Targets of all types will be marked with red squares and, from long range, it’s difficult to know which is which. But as a general rule, TIE fighters will be higher up and moving more, whereas turrets will be stationary on the floor of the trench. So, focus your laser fire on red squares that are low down, and that aren’t moving.

When you get closer to turrets, they’re easier to identify. Many of them are at the top of large towers, so aim at the tops of those towers to destroy them. Others are on smaller towers sticking out of the trench walls. These can be harder to distinguish from TIE fighters, what with everything else going on, but they won’t move around anything like as much.