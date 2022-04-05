How to complete I Suggest a New Strategy Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

To complete the I Suggest a New Strategy Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, you need to defeat a Stormtrooper with their own weapon during the Boarding Party level of Episode IV – A New Hope. You can complete this challenge using C-3PO, soon after you switch to C-3PO and R2-D2 at the level’s halfway point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As R2-D2, make your way along the corridor, avoiding the flames and live cables. In the room at the end of the corridor, you’ll find two devices: one that can be used by C-3PO, and one that can be used by R2-D2. Either device can be used to get to the end of the level, but for the I Suggest a New Strategy challenge, you’ll need to switch to C-3PO and use the gold colored console on the left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The console presents you with two options: activate the fire alarm, or operate the laser cannon. To complete the I Suggest a New Strategy Challenge, select the laser cannon, and use it to shoot the Stormtroopers in the neighboring room. If you select the fire alarm first (like we did), then you can still complete this Challenge, but you’ll have to switch to the laser cannon quickly, and shoot a Stormtrooper before they all run away.