How to unlock the Escape Pod in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are a variety of characters and ships to be unlocked in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, including the iconic Escape Pod from Episode IV: A New Hope. While the escape pod that R2-D2 and C-3PO might not be iconic for its look, it does play a pivotal role in the story of the original movie, so naturally it can be unlocked to use as a starship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Here’s how to unlock the Escape Pod.

Use R2-D2 after crashing on Tatooine

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing the first mission of Episode VI: A New Hope, “Boarding Party,” you will find yourself on the surface of Tatooine playing as R2-D2 and C-3PO. You will be placed right in front of the escape pod, pointed the opposite direction from it. Turn around and head towards the escape pod. The pod itself can be attacked for multiple blue studs, but the important part here is that it can be interacted with using R2-D2. Interacting with it will cause the pod to take off into the air, only to crash right back down.

After the animation you will unlock the option to purchase the Escape Pod starship for 30,000 studs. After unlocking it, you can use it in free play vehicle missions or in free play open-world sections that allow starships.