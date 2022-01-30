How to complete In Search of a Firey Pokémon request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The villagers who live in Jubilife Village are not used to living next to Pokémon. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll be trying to make the transition for Pokémon and humans to coexist with each other. Because these citizens are not used to seeing Pokémon, they may ask for your help to catch them. When you reach Alabaster Icelands, Brice is looking for a Fire-type Pokémon to help keep him warm. In this guide, we cover how to complete In Search of a Firey Pokémon request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For this request, you will not have to find a specific Fire-type Pokémon to give to Brice. Instead, you can catch and provide him with any Fire-type Pokémon from your collection. If you don’t have a Fire-type Pokémon you want to offer him, we recommend returning to Obsidian Fieldworks and locating Ponyta. These Ponyta are pretty low-level, so catching it should be pretty straightforward. We don’t recommend battling it, especially if you’ve made it to the Alabaster Icelands.

When you’re ready with your Fire-type, return to Brice, and you can give it to him. He’ll be thrilled to have a Fire-type Pokémon keeping him warm in the frozen wastes, and you’ll be able to complete this request.