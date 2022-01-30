How to complete Kirlia the Hairstyle Muse request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The requests you complete in Jubilife Village are endlessly helpful to those who live there as they try to learn about Pokémon and live with them. In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a request you’ll receive from Arezu will have you catching Pokémon for her to gain inspiration based on her hairstyles. The more she learns about these Pokémon, the more hairstyles she’ll have, and you can use them on your character. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Kirlira the Hairstyle Muse request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only task you need to do to complete this request is to catch a Kirlia. You can find Kirlia in the wild is in Alabaster Icelands. However, if you’d prefer to go after Ralts, the starting form of this Pokémon. You can find Ralts in the Crimson Mirelands, typically roaming around the Gapejaw Bog or the Shrouded Ruins. We’ve found Ralts walking around the Shrouded Ruins far more often between the two locations. We recommend checking one here to find it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you catch Ralts, you can evolve it into Kirlia. Ralts evolves into Kirlia when it hits level 20. After this, bring it back to Arezu in town, and present it to her. She’ll be inspired by the Pokémon’s appearance and have more hairstyles for you to buy at her shop.