Some characters in the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga need more help than you might realize. Zuckuss, one of the bounty hunters hunting down Han Solo and the other Rebels, shares how he crashed his ship on some mysterious planet. He needs your help to get out of trouble. This guide details how to complete Mist Hunter Mystery in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find Zuckuss in Cloud City on Bespin. Report to him, and you can accept the Mist Hunter Mystery side mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zuckuss doesn’t remember too much of where his ship crashed. The only information he has for you is that they were in the Arkanis Sector. You’ll need to take your ship and visit any planets in this sector. These locations include Geonosis and Tatooine. Any of these locations will do.

When you arrive, you’ll need to speak with other pilots in the area to learn more about where Zuckuss’ ship could have crashed. We traveled to Tatooine immediately. After speaking with the pilots, we learned that Zuckuss likely crashed his ship somewhere in the Jundland Wastes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve landed, speak with Zuckuss as his memory begins to come back to him and the two of you will need to search for his ship. He will be walking around the area, and you’ll need to protect him from Tusken Raiders. Eventually, you and Zuckuss will reach his ship, and 4-LOM will be there.

Unfortunately, 4-LOM will want to exchange studs for the ship. You’ll need to pay 35,000 studs to repurchase the ship for Zuckuss. After buying the ship, you can give it to Zuckuss and complete the quest.