There are multiple missions for you to accept and complete throughout the galaxy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can find them throughout the game, but you’ll need to meet specific requirements to begin some of them. The Mysterious Endeavor mission will need you to bring a few helpful friends with you who understand protocol. In this guide, we cover how to complete Mysterious Endeavor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find Mysterious Endeavor in Theed, by speaking with TC-14. This mission becomes available after completing all of Episode I: The Phantom Menace. You can speak with TC-14 as a Protocol Droid at the specific location to begin the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon accepting the mission, a highlighted area will appear on your map. You’ll need to speak to all of the individuals in this location with a green dialogue bubble above their heads to learn more about how TC-14 arrived to this location, as they have no memories of how they got there. The citizens at these locations will say that a masked individual had runoff from that location, and they were the ones who left TC-14 at their location.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to those three, a new highlighted location will appear, and you’ll need to search there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you do, you’ll encounter the Enigmatic Neimoidian, the one who left the TC-14. Unfortunately, the Neimoidian will activate a smoke bomb, and dash away. You’ll need to chase after and catch them to learn the truth. The Neimoidian will run around the immediate area, and won’t go too far. To catch this person, you need to shoot at them and hit them with your melee attacks enough times until they completely lose health. When they do, they’ll stop running, and go to a specific location for you to speak with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with the Neimoidian, you learn that they wiped TC-14’s memory to save them from being destroyed on the Trade Federation ship. TC-14 walks up, thanking both parties for what they’ve done, and you’ll have completed the quest.