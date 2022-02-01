How to complete On the Trail of Giratina Pokémon Legends: Arceus

After defeating Volo and Giratina, discovering Volo’s involvement in everything happening in Hisui in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Now, you’ll have the chance to chase after Giratina and learn more about this legendary Pokémon. This guide covers how to complete On the Trail of Giratina in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll receive this request after defeating Volo and Giratina at the top of Mount Coronet. Unfortunately, the only details you have are that you’ll have to learn where to go from here. What you want to do is make your way over to the Spring Path on the northwest portion of the Cobalt Coastlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive, Giratina will be waiting in its Origin Forme. You’ll have to battle it if you want to catch it. If you do defeat it in battle, you’ll have another chance to catch it once more. Giratina is a Ghost and Dragon-type Pokémon, making it weak to Ice, Ghost, Dragon, Dark, and Fairy-type attacks. You do not want to defeat it and instead attempt to catch Giratina. You’ll need a handful of Ultra Balls to catch it successfully. You’ll also find the Griseous Core, allowing Giratina to swap between forms.

After catching it, you can return to the Professor to report your findings.