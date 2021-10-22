How to complete Rendezvous 3 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Rendezvous 3 is the first Milestone in Phase three of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to make your way to the third Rendezvous Point in the Expedition, but you mustn’t do this too soon. In this guide, we’ll explain when you should aim to tackle this Milestone and how to make it easier on yourself when you do.

How to complete Rendezvous 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete Rendezvous 3, you need to tag it as the live Milestone from the Expedition Menu. This will ensure that you can see the Rendezvous Point at all times. After that, you’ll need to warp through several systems until you reach the right one, then you’ll have to travel to the planet with the Rendezvous Point indicator.

Once you arrive on the planet, use the analysis visor in your scanner to identify the exact location of the Rendezvous Point. Continue to check you’re moving in the right direction now and then, but eventually, you’ll come across a collection of abandoned buildings surrounded by player messages. This is the third Rendezvous Point, and Rendezvous 3 will complete once you get close to it. After that, you can claim 650 Nanites, a Biological Sample, and three Inventory Slots from the Expedition Menu as a reward.

When to start Rendezvous 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You should only start Rendezvous 3 once you’ve completed the second Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. This is because there are a few quests in Phase two that you’ll need to complete on the second cursed world. If you complete Rendezvous 3 too early, you’ll be on the third cursed world and won’t be able to complete all the Milestones in the Expedition.