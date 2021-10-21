How to complete Rendezvous 2 in No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence

Rendezvous 2 is the first Milestone in Phase two of No Man’s Sky Expedition 4: Emergence. To complete it, you need to find the second cursed world and then locate the exact point on that world defined by Hello Games. This guide offers a little help to get you there as soon as possible and advises when to think about doing so.

The second cursed world

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to set Rendezvous 2 as the Active Milestone in the Expedition Menu to see where the Rendezvous Point is. To reach it from the first Rendezvous Point, you need to warp through a few systems. This requires you to craft more Warp Cells, but if you install the Supreme Hyperdrive Upgrade that you get for completing Rendezvous 1, then your Warp Cells will allow you to warp a few times before expiring.

Once you land on the planet, you need to use the analysis visor in your scanner to locate the exact area for the second Rendezvous Point. Follow it, and you’ll eventually come to a collection of abandoned buildings. There’s a good chance that you’ll find a lot of player messages here because everyone is leaving one when they arrive.

The Milestone will complete as soon as you reach the buildings, giving you the ability to claim 600 Nanites, a Terrifying Sample, three Inventory Slots, and a Banned Movement System Upgrade from the Expedition Menu.