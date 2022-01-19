How to complete Shutdown missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Shutdown missions are among the many types of missions you will take on in Rainbow Six Extraction. This mission type has two stages and can easily be overwhelming if you aren’t careful. Stay stealthy and don’t disturb the nests. Here is how you complete Shutdown missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first stage of a Shutdown mission requires you to obtain the Foam Injector. This item is necessary to complete stage two of the mission. When you enter a Shutdown mission, the Foam Injector’s location will be shown to you. You can find it at the extraction zone in the area. You will now need to escort the Foam Injector to the Nutrient Node.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nutrient Node is feeding the nests in the area. As a result, the nests that appear during a Shutdown mission look slightly different from normal and will regenerate when destroyed, making it important to keep quiet during a Shutdown mission. When you reach the Nutrient Node, you will need to place the Foam Injector into the point that is shown on the ground. Once you place the Foam Injector, it will encase the Nutrient Node in foam and destroy the nests. After this, you will be able to leave the area or extract.