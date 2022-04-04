How to complete Spatula Spectacular in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Spatula Spectacular side quest is one of many you can find while exploring the massive galaxy in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These side quests are available outside of the traditional episodes of the Star Wars movies, and you can work on them whenever you want to explore the game, unlocking locations as you play the game. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Spatula Spectacular in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Spatula Spectacular in Gungan City on Naboo, and you can start the quest by speaking with R2-R9. You’ll need to be Obi-Wan Kenobi to talk with the droid and accept the mission.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the quest, the droid shows you a hologram of who you’re looking for, a Gungan with a spatula. You’ll then receive a radius of where you need to go to find this Gungan. The closest person is another Gungan on the east side of Gungan City.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Gungan informs you that Gungans rarely leave the city, and they should be somewhere nearby. Your next stop to learn more information will be closer to the city’s center, on the lower levels. You can find another Gungan to speak with to learn more who tells you that the message doesn’t make any sense to them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Without too much to go on, you’ll want to search on the west side of Gungan city, with another Gungan on the higher levels.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next Gungan you speak with will be able to help you out, telling you that you can find the Gungan you’ll looking for on the northeast side of Gungan City. When you find them, you can deliver the message, which informs the Gungan that they stole the spatula, and need to return it. After delivering the message, you’ll have completed the quest.