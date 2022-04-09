Some side content in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will require you to focus on other areas before you can access it. With a certain character unlock mission in Urscu District on Coruscant, you must first retrieve one of the game’s many Kyber Bricks from a bird in Nima Outpost on Jakku. Here is how to complete Steelpecker Rodeo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

To get the Kyber Brick from Steelpecker Rodeo, travel to Nima Outpost and switch to a character with good range attacks. We would recommend one of the Bounty Hunters because their guns are pretty strong. Walk forward out onto the sand when you arrive, and you should see a bird flying in a large circle with a Kyber Brick. You need to shoot it down.

While this is a small bird you are firing at, it will take quite a few shots. Be sure you are always firing just a little in front of it so that it flies into the path of your laser blasts.

After taking about a third of its health away, it may take a new route in an area with more birds that will attack you. If you find them to be annoying, focus on them first. The one with the brick does not get its health back unless you reload this level. Keep focusing your fire on the bird until it drops to the ground with the brick, and you can now work on unlocking the Senate Guard.

If you have problems targeting the bird, we recommend placing your cursor near it and pressing the aiming button. This will snap your sight to the closest target, but remember, if it is moving sideways from you, you need to account for that.