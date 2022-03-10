How to complete the A Beast’s Burden World Event and get the Gullinbursti boar mount in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

The Gullinbursti boar mount is one of the best new additions to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla in the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. This monstrous creature can only be acquired by completing the A Beast’s Burden World Event. This guide explains how to complete that event and where you can find it on the map.

How to complete the A Beast’s Burden World Event

Screenshot by Gamepur

This World Event is a battle between Havi and the rider on Gullinbursti. To complete it, you need to kill the rider, which can be incredibly easy if you approach from the right direction. However, Gullinbursti will be roaming the map, so it’s almost pure chance when you’ll encounter it. When you do, try to crouch and stay hidden. That way, you can assassinate the rider and complete the event with a single attack. If not, you can still shoot the rider and kill them.

Where to find Gullinbursti and the A Beast’s Burden World Event

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found the A Beast’s Burden World Event and Gullinbursti near the river on the left-hand side of Svaladal. It’s the point on the river almost directly below the eye icon on the map and to the right of the nearby raid icon. See above for a map reference of this location. However, this could be a roaming World Event so you may encounter it elsewhere. This is a good place to start, but keep an eye out for a helmet icon and pursue it if you want to try your luck and get a new boar mount.