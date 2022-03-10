Where to find Kára the Valkyrie in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok

Kára is a character you’ll have the chance to encounter as you explore Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. You might encounter her as you naturally wander around, but you might also find her after picking up one of the Heroic Saga colelctables you can find. In this guide, we’ll cover where you need to go to find Kára the Valkyrie and her purpose in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok.

You can find Kára closer the north part of the map, near the Jordeygr Shelter. You’ll want to travel to the Svaladal region, and make your way to the mountain to the northwest of Jordeygr. From there, we recommend you climb the southwest part of the mountain. It’s the quickest pathway to finding Kára on the mountain, and you will have to do quite a bit of climbing to reach her.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you reach her domain, you’ll unlock the chance to partipcate in epic battles that Odin once took part in throughout his legends. These battles take place in the arena, and you can unlock additional ones by finding the Heroic Sagas hidden throughout the world. Each time you find a new one, bring them back to Kára and you can relive them, watching them unfold before you.