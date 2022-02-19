How to complete the A Bigger Boom errand in Horizon Forbidden West

A Bigger Boom is one of the errands you can pick up in Chainscrape early on in Horizon Forbidden West. To start it, you need to have cleared out the Bristlebacks from the area, which triggers the shops in the town to open. This guide explains how to complete A Bigger Boom and get yourself a Prototype Spike Thrower.

How to start A Bigger Boom

Screenshot by Gamepur

To start this errand, you need to head to the leftmost side of Chainscrape. There’s a pair of merchants at a weapon stand as you leave, and if you speak to them, you’ll notice that they’re pretty obsessed with explosives. Chat to the vendors, and you’ll soon pick up this errand, which will reward you with a powerful weapon.

Gather the machine parts and return

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete this errand, you need to gather three Charger Horns and a Fanhorn Rib. You get Charger Horns by shooting them off of Chargers before killing them. Use focus to line up your shots and hit the horns perfectly, or you’ll need to hunt a lot of Chargers before you get these parts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Fanghorn is a different story. This machine is hanging out not far from Chainscrape, but two Scrappers are nearby. You can take out one Scrapper from the tall grass near the water with a critical hit. The one on the rock shouldn’t bother you unless it sees you. The Fanghorn is tough and will put up a fight. Try to shoot off its antlers first, then aim for the cylinders on its back. This will deal the most damage and take it down quickly. Once the antlers are off, the machine will shoot fire at you, so be prepared to dodge a lot of hits.

Head back to get the Prototype Spike Thrower

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the merchants, and you’ll be rewarded with a Prototype Spike Thrower. This weapon fires spikes at an increased rate and has explosive tips for dealing maximum damage. It’s a slow weapon and can’t be used while crouched, but it’s an excellent way to get the drop on a machine before running in to start a real fight.