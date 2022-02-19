When does the Shieldwing unlock in Horizon Forbidden West?

When the world becomes harder to explore, you adapt and learn to explore in new ways. When it comes to exploring the Forbidden West, you will need all the tools you can get your hands on. While you may get one of the new tools, the Pullcaster, relatively early on, you will have to wait a while for the Shieldwing. Here is when the Shieldwing unlocks in Horizon Forbidden West.

In an era for many open-world games have a form of glider for you to get around easier, Horizon adds one that is formed out of an electric shield. This doesn’t diminish its uses though. Unlocking the Shieldwing comes as part of the story, no crafting or extra steps are required. You will need to wait until you attend the Embassy between the Tenakth and the Carja.

During the meeting between the tribes, a rebel leader appears on the horizon. After a bloody battle, many of the NPCs who joined in on the Embassy are now lying in the sand. After you have cleared out enough troops, a cutscene will start where an enemy jumps down from the cliffs and uses the Shieldwing to get down. Defeat this enemy and you will get another cutscene where Aloy takes the shield. To use the Shieldwing, you simply need to hold the square button after you jump to pull it out. To make it disappear, press the circle button.