how-to-complete-the-all-that-remains-interlude-in-horizon-forbidden-west

All That Remains is the interlude quest that you’ll begin as soon as you’ve completed the Gemini main quest. This guide explains what you need to do to complete every objective in the interlude.

Examine every piece of art multiple times

Screenshot by Gamepur

This quest is fairly straightforward, with a single exception. The optional objective you have is to examine every piece of art. However, examining each piece and moving on once you’ve listened to Tilda talk about it isn’t enough. You need to go back to each piece of art and examine it multiple times. You’ll only have thoroughly examined a piece of art when there’s no longer a prompt to interact with it when standing near it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve examined all of the art, climb the stairs and emerge onto the balcony to chat with Tilda. We recommend using every option in the dialogue tree so that you can get a fuller picture of the lore and story. There’s much here that’s interesting for any fan of the series to uncover. If you want to rush through it and get to the next mission, though, keep selecting the quest options, and you’ll be into the next quest in a few minutes.