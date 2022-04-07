How to complete the Ancient Idols side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Ancient Idols quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a mission you can do outside of the main story quests. You’ll want to make sure you’ve completed a handful of the Episodes to unlock specific planets for it, though, before looking for it. In this guide, we’ll cover how to complete the Ancient Idols quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Ancient Idols side quest in Theed on Naboo. Before accepting this quest, you’ll want to make sure that you’ve completed all of Episode I: The Phantom Menace and you’ve completed the Locked Out puzzle, which requires you to go to the Federal District on Coruscant for a specific password. You’ll also want to make sure you’ve reached Takodana in Episode VII: The Force Awakens. You can find the mission-giver, the Aspiring Scholar, in their home when you’re ready.

When you accept the quest, you’ll need to visit three planets: Takodana, Yavin 4, and Naboo. You’ll need to find idols on each planet and bring them back to the Scholar.

Naboo

The first idol is in Lake Paonga, on Naboo. When you arrive, you’ll want to head to the west part of the map, past the giant statue, and you can find the idol in a Bogwing nest.

Takodana

The second idol you can find will be at Maz’s Castle on Takodana. You’ll want to head inside the large structure and proceed to the basement. Once there, destroy the chests inside the room on the left, and you’ll find the idol inside one of them.

Yavin 4

The third idol will be at the Great Temple on Yavin 4. When you arrive, head to the southwest part of the map, and you’ll enter a ruined area away from the temple. You’ll find the red idol behind a crate.

Once you’ve collected the final idol, you’ll be able to immediately return to the Scholar to turn them in and complete the quest.