As you progress through the main story in Sonic Frontiers, you will be met with quite a few mini-game challenges that go off the beaten path for Sonic. This happens a lot, but one of the more interesting portions of this happening is after completing one called Koco Roundup just to be immediately thrown into another called The Best Defense, but with such a short time limit, it can be tough to beat. Here is how to complete The Best Defense in Sonic Frontiers.

How to complete The Best Defense in Sonic Frontiers

To complete The Best Defense in Sonic Frontiers, you need to be quick and precise. There are four very large tower enemies that you need to take out within one minute. The trick to this is to force them into slamming into the ground. First, run up to them and do a quick combo attack. When you knock away a portion of them, they will slam into the ground. When they do this, spikes will pop out, so be ready to jump.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the tower is in the ground, jump onto them and run to the top. When at the top, do a Stomp Attack on the head if you have it unlocked in your skill tree. This will quickly kill that tower. If you don’t have Stomp Attack, do another combo to take out the top portion of the tower quickly.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pretty much all you need to do is repeat that process three more times on the other towers, and you should easily complete this challenge. We finished with just enough time, and we spent about ten seconds running around trying to figure out what we were doing. Go in with the Stomp Attack plan and you should have no worries.