Which stats should you upgrade first in Sonic Frontiers? Answered

Sonic Frontiers is the first time the series has given Sonic a skill tree to fill out. As you defeat enemies and earn skill points, you’ll be able to upgrade everyone’s favorite hedgehog with a variety of new techniques, most of which are flashy attacks.

The question is, which skills should you unlock first? If you’ve seen the full skill tree, you know that it splits at a few points. After unlocking the Cyloop (which can be used to unearth Blue Treasure Chests) and Phantom Rush, the tree separates into two main branches, and both sides have some additional options down the road. There are also three skills not attached to the base tree that unlock automatically as the game progresses. Let’s focus on the main tree and take a look at the skills worth getting first.

Best skills on the Sonic Frontier skill tree – right side

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ll start on the right side first, because when the skill tree first splits, it’s the Air Trick on the right that you should go for first. With that, you’ll be able to do tricks to earn additional Skill Pieces any time you get a good amount of air. This is a helpful way to boost your XP early on and keep earning points towards additional upgrades.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the right side splits again, we recommend going for the Quick Cyloop over the Loop Kick. Cyloop simply has more frequent use in combat, especially against shielded enemies.

Best skills on the Sonic Frontier skill tree – left side

Screenshot by Gamepur

As for the left side of the skill tree, there’s really only one major split here as well. After unlocking the Wild Rush, you can either go for Auto Combo off to the side or Homing Shot and continue down the rest of the tree. Generally speaking, we’d recommend the Homing Shot here, as it’s a powerful (and really cool looking) attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

That said, there is a very good reason to pick Auto Combo instead: accessibility. Sonic Frontiers offers a decent number of speed settings and difficulty options, but if you’re having trouble executing or remembering all the special combos at your disposal, then Auto Combo can do the work for you. The tradeoff is that it’ll do less damage overall, which is unfortunate.