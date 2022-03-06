How to complete the Beyond the Horizon Eco Challenge mission in Gran Turismo 7

Once you reach Collector Level 10 in Gran Turismo 7, you’ll unlock the Beyond the Horizon set of missions, the last and most difficult of which is the Eco Challenge. Your goal in the Beyond the Horizon Eco Challenge is to mark the fastest lap of the Sardegna Road Track with minimum fuel 1 in a Skyline Hard Top 2000GT-R (KPGC10) ‘70. And to do that, you have to control your fuel consumption by adjusting fuel maps. The question is… what does that even mean!?

When you start the challenge for the first time, Sarah will tell you how Eco Challenges work (assuming you don’t cancel the conversation as soon as she opens her completely static, two-dimensional mouth), but nothing she says will make much sense until you try it for yourself. She tells you that you can choose between Power and Lean fuel maps, but tells you absolutely nothing about how to do that.

First of all, you’re going to need to display all race info for this mission, if you aren’t already. So pause the game, go to Settings, then Display Setting then, under Race Display, set Show Race Info to “Display All”. Now, in the bottom-right corner of the screen, there’s a Track Map. What Sarah didn’t tell you is that you can change what’s displayed in this corner, and even control some of it. Tap left on the D-pad just once, and Track Map will change to Fuel Map.

There are six different Fuel Map settings with 1 being the most powerful, and 6 being the leanest. You can switch between these settings using up and down on the D-pad when the Fuel Map is displayed. At the start of this mission, set your Fuel Map to 5 then, when your fuel meter is at 60% (this should roughly correspond with the first checkpoint), switch it down to 4. This way you should run out of fuel just as you cross the line, but even if your fuel runs out a little before that, you can still crawl over the line and should still beat the time limit.