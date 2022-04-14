How to complete The Compass in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted

The Compass is the first Milestone in Phase 1 of No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. You must find your ship to complete it, but this is easier said than done. This guide explains how to complete The Compass so you don’t fail before starting.

Where is your ship?

Screenshot by Gamepur

You don’t spawn near your ship in No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted. Instead, you’ve got to trek across the planet for a few minutes before reaching it. Look around you for the ship icon on your compass or in your general vicinity. When you see it, you can highlight it to track it. Follow the icon until you reach your ship.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We found ours near a base with a few other players. In the early hours or days of an Expedition, you’ll likely experience something similar. But if you’re jumping in mid-way through, you could be alone when you approach your ship. Now it’s time to fix it up and head off-world. Don’t forget to claim 10 Ion Batteries, 10 Life Support Gels, and a Banned Movement System Upgrade from the Expedition menu. These will be vital in moving forward and completing future Milestones and Phases.