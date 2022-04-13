No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted is the first Expedition in the game’s Outlaw update. As you’d expect, this Expedition is a narrative-driven experience within No Man’s Sky, themed around space pirates. Players will take on the scourge known as The Blight as it dares to enter their galaxy, making for a bombastic event. This guide explains how to start No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted, so you aren’t stuck at the first hurdle.

How do you start an Expedition?

To start an Expedition, you need to open No Man’s Sky and select the new game option. This takes you to a screen where you can choose between the type of game you want to play. Then, you’ll see the Expedition option on the right-hand side of the screen. Select this option, and you’ll start a new game at the beginning of the Expedition. You must complete Phases and Milestones until you’ve conquered everything it has to offer to get all the rewards.

No Man’s Sky Expedition 6: Blighted isn’t live at the time of writing. You’ll need to wait until Hello Games launches the Expedition in a future update before you can tackle it. However, the process above will work once the Expedition has been released, so it’s worth knowing the information ahead of time.