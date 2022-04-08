How to complete the Destruction Rains From the Heavens side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Saklas is worried about a world-ending enemy that may or may not be coming. He has come up with a plan to take the enemy out before it reaches full power and he needs your help to deal with it. It’s a classic pre-emptive time ambush. Here is how you complete the Destruction Rains From the Heavens side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To obtain this quest, you will need to complete the campaign. Afterward, make your way back to the last section of the Overworld to find Saklas. He is near the entrance to Ossu-Gol Necropolis.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking to Saklas, pick up the melee upgrade that he gives you. This will allow you to break through the dark magic barriers you might have seen around the map. You will now have to complete three different dungeons to obtain the three idols needed to continue the quest. The dungeons are marked on the map above. They can be found in the following areas:

The northern part of the last Overworld section where you talk to Saklas. To the left of Ossu-Gol Necropolis.

Up the hill from the Drowned Abyss. When facing the Drowned Abyss, head to the left and go up the hill.

In the first section of the Overworld to the left of Brighthoof. You will need to access the area by taking the invisible bridge from the Nocean.

Once you have all of the idols, make your way back to Saklas and place the idols on the ground near him. Saklas will go over to the idols and a new encounter will appear. Enter the encounter and complete it. To complete it, you will have to kill a specific enemy named Soval. Defeat Soval and collect your reward. Return to Saklas and the quest will be complete.