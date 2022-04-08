The Dodgy Dwellings puzzle is one you can find on Jakku, at Tuanul Village in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. When you reach the village, you’ll need to help a pair of First Order Stormtroopers get inside the Droid makers shop. Unfortunately, the door is protected by a password. So you’ll need to find it to get inside. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Dodgy Dwellings puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

When you arrive on Jakku, you’ll want to make your way to the southeast part of the map. You’ll find two First Order Troopers standing outside of a door with a Protocol Droid terminal next to them. Speak with them, and you’ll learn the Droid maker locked the shop, and you can find the code of Coruscant.

You’ll need to make your way to Coruscant, and the building you need to find will be on the southwest part of the map, in the Federal District.

When you arrive, you’ll need to activate the conveyor belt using a Villain character, and then you’ll need to disassemble a Protocol Droid to send them inside. Once inside the building, put them back together, and access the Protocol terminal, grabbing the password. You can then return to the village and enter the code into the building. Once you do, you’ll be able to enter the building and destroy the crate on the left side. You’ll receive a Kyber Brick, and then you can access the mission, Dodginess Manifest, by speaking with the First Order Troopers.