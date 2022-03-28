How to complete the Forgery sidequest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

There are several side quests for you to complete in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. These side quests allow you to explore the many areas throughout the Wonderlands and to encounter several characters that have appeared throughout the Borderlands series. In the Forgery sidequest, you’ll encounter Claptrap, and he needs your help crafting multiple items at a forge. Here’s what you need to do to complete the Forgery sidequest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find the Forgery sidequest on Mount Craw, which you can reach after completing the Working Blueprint quest.

After talking with Claptrap to accept the quest, you’ll need to grab the nearby pickaxe and collect the many iron scraps throughout the scrap yard next to the forge. You can use the pickaxe on these iron scraps by using your melee attack against them. When attempting to collect this iron ore, multiple Goblins will spawn throughout the location. You can choose to focus on gathering the ore or eliminating the Goblins to make your life easier. The ore you need to find will have a bronze color and small sprakles coming out of it, indicating you can mine that location.

Bring them back to Claptrap at the entrance. Wait for Claptrap to attempt to craft the ultimate weapon, and then use your melee attack against it to improve it. Unfortunately, it’s not a worthwhile weapon. Your next step is to make your way to the Mountain of Despair, further back in the location where you were collecting the iron ore. When you arrive, you’ll need to find a magical ring in the far back of the area. You’ll also have the option to collect 30 Obsidian ore for a bonus when you complete the quest.

For the next step in the quest, you’ll need to find the Cloak of Frost Resistance in a different location. It’s not too far off from you in a frozen wasteland. When you enter the location, similar to the last one, you’ll need to obtain the Cloak of Frost Resistance off the dead body, and you’ll have the option to mine the Permafrost Ore that appears near it for an additional bonus at the end of the quest.

After you have the cloak, return to Claptrap, and Master Tonhammer will be back. You’ll need to place the ring and cloak you’ve collected and put them on the statue. Unfortunately, these items were made by Master Tonhammer, so you’ll need to defeat him after he attacks you and Claptrap. You can then speak with Claptrap to complete the quest.