How to complete the Haunting of Neist Point World Event in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Haunting of Nest Point is a World Event on the Isle of Skye, the location that hosts the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s a small area close to cave exit that you’ll end the Tossing and Turning quest at. This guide explains how to complete the World Event because it’s not quite as straightforward as you’d expect.

Blow it up

The world Event starts with an ominous voice warning Eivor to stay away. If you walk up to the lighthouse, you’ll see that the entrance has been barred by someone who is now stuck inside. Unless you have the explosive arrow ability handy, there’s no obvious way to get into the lighthouse. However, if you head back the way you came and take the path down to the shore, you’ll see a small structure that you can break into. Inside are explosive pots, so pick one up and blast your way into the lighthouse.

You need to climb up to the first floor and break out onto the balcony. Then, you’ll need to climb up the exterior of the lighthouse and in through a window to confront the old man that has trapped himself there. He has a sad story that’s worth listening to, and when he’s done, the World Event will end.