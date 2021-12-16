How to complete Tossing and Turning in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Tossing and Turning is the first main quest in the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey crossover story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It activates once you arrive on the Isle of Skye, and sees Eivor begin their investigation into the strange things that are happening there. This guide explains how to complete the quest, so you’re never stuck on what to do next.

Step 1: Visit the village and talk to the locals

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll get a quest marker for the first location to head to, the village where no one has been able to sleep for quite some time now. Follow it and speak to the locals once you arrive. It becomes apparent straight away that no one is sleeping because they’re being plagued by nightmares. Some people talk of a warrior with a braid at the local church, which is where you need to go next.

Step 2: Confront Kassandra

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way to the church, and you’ll be treated to a cutscene in which Eivor and Kassandra fight. After they’re done, the pair decide to work together temporarily.

Step 3: Destroy the curse

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kassandra explains that she can’t find the artifact causing mayhem because of the fog in the area. Evior is familiar with this fog, so it’s down to you to help clear it. Use the church’s door prompt to have Kassandra help Eivor break it down. When you’re inside, you need to shoot down the crates hung up in the church to cause them to drop and reveal the chamber underneath.

Go down into the chamber and follow the path until you enter a large room. You’ll need to use an explosive to destroy a fake wall and then the cursed iconography behind it. With that done, Eivor and Kassandra can freely explore the cave underneath. The quest will end once you leave the cave.