How to complete the Kick the Anthill Assignment in Rainbow Six Extraction

Assignments are part of the endgame content in Rainbow Six Extraction. They task you with completing missions on the highest difficulty level with some additional modifiers that you won’t encounter anywhere else in the game. This guide offers some tips on how to complete the Kick the Anthill Assignment.

What is Kick the Anthill?

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Kick the Anthill, React has contained the Archaeans inside two small areas within each sub-zone. Inside those areas are more Archaeans that you’d usually face in an entire sub-zone and Abberent Nests that produce Archaeans at a much faster rate than normal. Your task is to breach these areas and clear them of Archaeans. There are two areas to clear in each sub-zone. However, you’ll need to destroy the Nests pretty quickly, or you’ll be overrun within seconds.

Bring explosives

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easiest way to destroy the Nests in the areas where the Archaeans have been contained is with explosives such as grenades. While mines will help prevent any Archaeans from getting too close to you at first, it’s better to bring as many grenades as possible so you can throw them close to Nests and destroy them without needing to turn your back on enemies. Also, equipping the explosives belt will allow you to go into the Incursion with more grenades, and you get a marker for each objective anyway, so there’s no need to bring a drone.

Check every angle first

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first enter a sub-zone, you’ll be given an objective marker for both areas where the Archaeans have been contained. The doorways are covered by React barricades that the enemies will get through pretty quickly after they’re alerted. We found it easier to breach and clear when we surveyed the walls surrounding each area. If you find a wooden one, you can see enemies through it and even shoot some of the Nests before the Archaeans have a clue what’s happening. If any member of your team has a React drone that can see enemies through walls, this is the time to use it. Lion’s gadget will also help you understand where the biggest chunk of Nests is.

Work as a team

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two ways you can go about clearing an area. The first is to split up and attack it from three sides. This will thin the Archaean numbers that charge you and work through and destroy the Nests faster. However, if one teammate ends up fighting more than their share of Archaeans, things can go bad quickly.

The second way to handle an area is to focus on one doorway or entrance and fight together. Each of you will end up protecting the other because you’ll huddle together during the Archaean’s surge towards you. In this formation, you can throw grenades at Nests and fire at enemies without needing to worry about hitting a teammate, which can happen if you’re working towards each other from opposite sides.

Know when to quit

Screenshot by Gamepur

With two areas to breach and clear in each sub-zone, this Assignment can be ruthless. Subsequent sub-zones have a higher difficulty level, meaning more enemies, more elites, and more complications to compete with. We lost two Operators in the first sub-zone, and one of our team decided to carry on into the second. With so many Archaeans in the mix, the player ran out of ammo and explosives faster than ever and was forced to extract before becoming overrun by the hordes. Don’t push on just because you want to if you’re down a team member or are running low on ammo. Extract with the experience you’ve gained, recoup, and try again fresh.