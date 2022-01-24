How to complete the Wall-to-Wall Assignment in Rainbow Six Extraction

Assignments are some of the most challenging missions you can tackle in Rainbow Six Extraction. Each week, you’re given a new Assignment to complete with two other players with unique modifiers to make for an incredibly challenging incursion. This guide covers a few tips to help you get through the Wall-to-Wall Assignment type, which pushes you to your limits with wave after wave of enemies.

What is Wall-to-Wall?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wall-to-Wall is a combat mode for advanced Operators, which is why you should only really be using Operators at or above level 8 for this Assignment. The modifier locks all airlocks between sub-zones. You’ll need to find a security terminal and activate it to unlock them. Then, you need to wait for 90 seconds while the airlock opens. During this phase, wave after wave of Archaeans will rush your position, forcing you to fight them head on. This pushes every type of Archaean your way, including Smashers that will destroy you if backed into a corner.

Complete the main objective first

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your priority in each sub-zone should be your primary objective, whether it’s rescuing someone, planting trackers in nests, or something else. All the Archaeans in the area, plus new ones that spawn in, will be aware of your location as soon as you activate the security terminal to leave the area. So it’s better to complete your main objective in peace without that horror charging you down. Save that for when you need to escape.

Clear out all enemies before activating the security terminal

This is something that’s good to do before completing most objectives anyway. In this Assignment, though, take the time to clear out all the enemies in the sub-zone before you activate the security terminal. If you don’t, all of those enemies and nests will add more for you to fight in that final part of the sub-zone. It’s better to have cleared out the area than to fight more enemies on top of the new ones coming for you.

Plant traps before unlocking an airlock

Image via Ubisoft

Our final tip is another piece of advice you should heed before activating the security terminals. If you have any Operators that can plant traps, make sure they do before you try to unlock the airlock. Traps will take out countless enemies before they come close to you, which will give you space to fight the rest of the Archaeans that want to kill you. Any advantage you can have over the enemy is excellent because it means you stand a better chance of completing all three main objectives in the Assignment.