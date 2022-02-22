How to complete the Missing Gear contract in Horizon Forbidden West

Runda’s crew is missing their gear. This is unfortunate cause they need to set up a new camp. You should lend them a hand and get their gear back. After all, there will be a reward for it. Here is how you complete the Missing Gear contract in Horizon Forbidden West.

After retrieving the contract from Runda, head northeast to the area just west of Camp Nowhere. This will automatically be marked on your map after activating the quest. When you arrive on the scene, you will need to examine the cart. Afterward, you will need to examine a few more items nearby; a woodpile and a crate.

Once all the items have been examined, a Burrower will appear. Destroy it and wait for a Scavenger to come by. You will need to hide in the tall grass while you wait for one. A Sunwing will soon come by and pick up the Burrower’s body. The Sunwing will take the body back to its nest. After it drops the body, go in and loot the nest. Be careful not to get spotted until you reach the nest. With the nest looted, head back to Runda for your reward.