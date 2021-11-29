How to complete The Pilgrim in No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

The Pilgrim is the seventh Milestone in the first Phase of No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers. You’ll likely complete it without even thinking about it. However, it pays to complete each Milestone and Phase in order because there are some items you’ll need from the Expedition menu that you can’t access until you’ve completed certain Milestones. In this guide, we’ll explain how to complete The Pilgrim as fast as possible so you can speedrun the rest of the Expedition.

Get walking

Screenshot by Gamepur

To complete the Pilgrim, you need to walk a total distance of 8,000 units. That’s not that far when you realize the distances you’ll walk across the entire Expedition. You’ll probably cover this many units on the first world you spawn on, providing you try to complete as many Milestones on it as possible.

To put this into perspective, the first Milestone in the Expedition, First Steps, requires you to find your ship. This will be within 1,000 units of the location you spawn in. Therefore, you’ll already make up one-eighth of the distance required to complete this Milestone within the first few minutes of playing the Expedition.

Once you hit 8,000 units walked, the Milestone will complete, though it may not pop up as other Milestone completions do. When you have completed it, you can claim the Rocket Boots Plans, a Powerful Life Support Upgrade, and a Supreme Movement System Upgrade from the Expedition menu.