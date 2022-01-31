After successfully saving the world and bringing balance to the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there’s still plenty for you to do. You’ll still have missing Pokédex entries, and many of them are for the legendary Pokémon you can find. There’s one legendary Pokémon that’s landed in the Moonview Arena. You can find them in the Coronet Highlands. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete The Plate of Moonview Arena in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can fast travel over to this location, the Moonview Arena. It will be where you battled against the Noble Hisuian Electrode earlier in the game. From here, you’ll learn that the legendary Pokémon, Cresslia, has made its home there, and you’ll need to catch it to get out of there.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get close to the center of the arena, Cresselia will sense your presence. It was cast a massive confusion around it, making it difficult to walk close to it. To walk in the correct direction, you want to move in the opposite direction using your directional stick. If you’re walking forwards to Cresslia, make sure your joystick is pulled back so you can forward. Cresselia will also be covered in a shield. You can use a ball of mud to lower it or a Poké Ball.

After you lower Cresselia’s shield, you can now battle against it to catch it. Cresselia is a Psychic-type, making it weak to Bug, Ghost, or Dark-type moves. You’ll want to use these to defeat it quickly. Cresselia will be level 70. If you beat it in battle, you’ll have a chance to try catching it again.

Once you catch Cresselia, you’ll receive the Dread Plate.