Despite saving Hisui and preventing the world from breaking, you still have several tasks to do in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. After these events, your next step is to locate a series of plates that you can find all across the Hisui region, namely with other legendary Pokémon. One of these plates is in Jubilife Village. In this guide, we’re going to share how to complete The Plate of Prelude Beach in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We recommend preparing for a fight for this mission. First, you’ll be tasked to meet with Commander Kamado. You can find him at the docks, just outside of Jubilife Village, to the area’s southwest. Walk up the docks to speak with him, and you’ll have to fight him in a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kamado will be using stronger Pokémon than when you faced him at Mount Coronet. He will be using five Pokémon: Golem, Snorlax, Heracross, Clefable, and Hisuian Braviary. While Golem will always be the first Pokémon, the other four’s appearances may vary. These Pokémon’s levels will vary from 64 and 65.

Golem is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ice, Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, and Grass-type moves. It is extremely weak against Grass and Water, making these attacks extremely potent against it.

Snorlax is a Normal-type Pokémon, which means it is weak to Fighting-type moves and is not affected by Ghost-type attacks. Because of how tanky this Pokémon is, we recommend dedicating two in your roster that have Fighting-type moves to take this Pokémon down, as it is extremely likely to defeat at least one of them due to how much health it has.

Next, we have Heracross, a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Fairy, Psychic, and Flying-type moves. Of the choices, the Flying-type moves are the best to use against Heracross and make short work.

Clefable is a Fairy-type Pokémon, making it terrifying for any Dragon-type Pokémon in your party. It is weak against Poison and Steel-type moves and resistant against Fighting, Bug, or Dark-type attacks. It is not affected by Dragon-type moves.

The last Pokémon in Kamado’s line-up is Hisuian Braviary, a Psychic and Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Rock, Ghost, and Dark-type moves, meaning the best Pokémon to use against it will be Electric, Ice, and Rock-type opponents.

After defeating Commander Kamado, you’ll receive the Fist Plate. Then, after a brief dialogue, you’ll have completed the mission.