You’ll be working your way around the Hisui region to capture every Pokémon displayed in your Pokédex in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Several of these Pokémon are legendaries, and they’re tired of the myths and legends of the land. By learning more about them, you can find them, and one of these legends takes you to Snowpoint Temple. This guide covers how to complete The Plate of Snowpoint Temple in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For this mission, you’ll need to make your way back over to Alabaster Icelands and to the Snowpoint Temple, where you received Braviary, your flying mount. You can find it at the north point of the map, and you can fast travel over to the Diamond Settlement to make things faster.

When you arrive, proceed the same path you took to the head of the temple, but stop at the stairs. You’ll then want to take a right and go down the hallway you likely have not explored before. There, a large door will be blocking your path, and a cut scene will play out with Adaman and Sabi. Initially, Adaman and Sabi will say the door will not open. However, when you approach the door, the Stone, Iron, and Icicle Plate all react to it, causing it to open.

When you reach the bottom, you’ll discover Regigigas waiting for you, alongside Adaman and Sabi. When you approach it, you’ll have the chance to battle against it, and catch it. Regigigas is a Normal-type Pokémon, making it weak to Fighting-type moves, and Ghost-type moves do not work on it. Regigigas will be level 70.

After defeating and catching Regigigas, you’ll receive the Blank Plate.