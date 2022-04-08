How to complete the Plumbing Palaver side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Every now and then, you will encounter a side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga that requires you to find certain items to complete them. Instead of walking around aimlessly, it is sometimes better to know where to go. In Tuanul Village on Jakku, you will come across a plumbing problem that requires you to find some pipes and connect them. Here is how to complete the Plumbing Palaver side mission.

Once you arrive in Tuanul Village, you can find this side quest near the north of the area. Talk to the plumber, switch to a Jedi, and use the force to pick up the pipe parts. Three sections need to be repaired with four total parts.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting from left to right, the first section needs a straight pipe that is found just to the left in front of the water tank.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The middle section needs a curved piece that is in-between the two huts to the right of the pipe system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, the last section needs two separate pipes to repair it. When staring at the pipe system, turn around, and you can find the first part sitting by a fire. Place it on the left portion of the broken pipes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Directly behind where you found the previous piece is a market stand and the final pipe part laying in the sand.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have all four pipes in the proper place, you will complete the side quest and be rewarded a Kyber Brick.