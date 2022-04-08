How to find Captial Ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Capital Ships are the largest vessels you can obtain in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. These ships are massive, featured throughout the Star Wars series as the most powerful ships. You’ll have the chance to unlock them as you progress through the game, but finding them can be a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Capital Ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

There are two Capital Ships you can find pretty fast, the Death Star and the Death Star II. These two vessels are available after you beat the main stories missions they are featured in the game. You need to beat Episode IV: A New Hope for the Death Star and then complete the mission Operation: Stardust on Yavin 4. Then, for the Death Star II, you need to complete Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, and make your way to Endor to grab the side quest, Doom Ball III. After you do that, you’ll have the option to buy it.

There are five Capital Ships in total, with the other three being the Trade Federation Battleship, the Executor, and the Steadfast. These ships are a bit tricky to find. They will appear in specific locations in space. However, in our experience, they did not appear for us in this particular sector until you’ve completed all of the story missions. This means working through the Star Wars Episodes from I to IX. After you do this, they will begin to appear in your game, and you can try capturing them to add these ships to your collection.