How to complete the Secret Menu Challenge for Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Medali will feature one of the eight Gym Leaders you need to battle to complete the Victory Road challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Like the other Gyms, there will be a test you need to pass to take on the Gym Leader and progress through the rest of the game. The test features you ordering a secret menu item from the town’s esteemed restaurant. Here’s what you need to know about how to pass the Secret Menu Challenge for the Medali Gym in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

All Secret Menu Order Item answers for the Medali Challenge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you begin the test, you’ll receive a hint on determining the answer. You’ll need to defeat trainers in multiple battles to learn how the chefs season their dishes, allowing you to order the correct secret items from the menu. The restaurant you must visit to start the challenge won’t be too far from the Gym. You place your order here, but before you do this, you will need to track down the clues to order the correct item.

The first person you can speak with will be Adara. You can find them a short distance away from the front of the restaurant. Speak to them, and you will need to beat them in a battle to learn their clue to check out the sign next to the ice cream stands. It will have an order of “Grilled Rice Balls,” which will be one of your clues.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve defeated Adara, you can find the next clue with a character named Gisela. She will have yellow text over her head saying how she has to order the secret dish. Defeat her in battle, and she’ll tell you to check out a dark spot underneath the stairs. You want to go down the stairs close to her and interact with the door at the bottom, and you’ll find faint writing the says “Fire Blast.” This will be your second clue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next clue will have you taking down a student named Santiago. You can find them in the southern part of town. They will be asking if anyone is taking the Gym Test. Speak with Santiago; you will need to defeat him in a battle, and he will share with you another clue that you can learn about by listening closely to the “blue bird Pokémon,” which is a Squawkabilly that can talk close to the center of town, that is roughly saying, “Medium.”

Screenshot by Gamepur

For your final clue, go to the restaurant, and speak with the businessman munching at the bar next to the chef. Ask him if he’s regular, and he’ll suggest that what makes things great here is they add a splash of Lemon to their meals, which is the final clue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve done these four tasks, go to the front of the restaurant and order your meal. You will want to make sure the order of your meal is as follows: Grilled Rice Balls, Medium Serving, Extra Crispy Fire Blast Style, and add a Lemon garnish. This will complete the Gym Test, and you challenge the Gym Leader at any time.