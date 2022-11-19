There are many different ingredients and materials that you can find as you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Some materials are gathered from pokémon and are used to craft TMs so that you can teach your pokémon new moves. Cyclizar Scales are just one of the materials you can obtain and they are found on the mount pokémon. Here is everything you need to know about how to get Cyclizar Scales in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Cyclizar Scales location in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Cyclizar is one of the gen IX pokémon making its first appearance in the Paldea region. Despite not being able to find this pokémon right away, you will spot it a few times during your journey since NPCs can be seen using this pokémon as a mount similar to a bike. Cyclizar loves to be on the move and chasing one down can prove to be difficult at times.

Screenshot by Gamepur

According to the habitat information about Cyclizar, you can find this pokémon in two areas; one on the east and one on the western side of the region. If you head east on the map, you can find Cyclizar just outside of Levincia. This pokémon is often seen in open fields and is almost always on the move. Cyclizar is very fast so you will want to use your mount pokémon to catch it, using the dash ability if you have it. Don’t wait too long to interact with Cyclizar when you catch it or it will run away.

Related: How to get Rockruff Rocks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To obtain Cyclizar Scales, you will first need to track down and battle Cycylizar in the wild. Each Cyclizar that you defeat or capture will give you up to three Cyclizar Scales for you to add to your collection of materials. Cyclizar Scales are used to make TMs at TM Machines around the Paldea region provided you have unlocked recipes that require this material.