Kyber Bricks are hidden throughout the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You’ll want to go out of your way to find them as they provide empower your characters, giving them better upgrades you can unlock as you progress through the game. The Shop Invasion challenge is one of these puzzles you need to complete to earn a Kyber Brick. This guide covers how to complete the Shop Invasion challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find the Shop Invasion challenge on Courscant in the Federal District. You can find the start of this challenge on the northwest part of the map, with a Kyber Brick hidden inside a locked building.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Kyber Brick is inside the locked building. Above the door, you can follow a red wire that leads below the building. Follow it by going to the grate it goes through and stand. The grate will break, and you can jump down below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you jump down below, make sure you have a Bounty Hunter character. You’ll need them to shoot and destroy the gold object protecting access to the lever.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the gold object has been destroyed, you’ll need to wait until the electricity blocking your path goes down and you can reach the lever. When you turn the lever down, the lock for the building will open up, and you can now access the location. Return the way you came by rebuilding a ladder up using the broken parts of the grate.

Next, step inside the building, and a gold object is protecting the Kyber Brick. Again, you’ll need a Bounty Hunter to destroy it, and you can grab the Kyber Brick.