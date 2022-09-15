The Test Your Mettle event has arrived in Pokémon Go. Multiple Steel-type Pokémon will appear throughout the wild, allowing you to add them to your collection, along with the Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana appearing in five-star raids. While the event is active, an event-themed Timed Research is available to you. This guide covers how to complete the Test Your Mettle Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

All Test Your Mettle Timed Research tasks and rewards

There will be two significant steps you need to work through to complete the Test Your Mettle Timed Research. This free event is available to all Pokémon Go players, with multiple rewards and Pokémon encounters. You have the entirety of the Test Your Mettle event to complete, which is from September 16 to 22.

These are all the tasks and rewards you receive for working through the Test Your Mettle Timed Research.

Task 1

Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Walk 2 km – Onix encounter

Make 15 Nice Throws – 20 Great Balls

Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls

Make five curveball throws – 10 Pinap berries

Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – 25 Steelix Max Energy

Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Magnetic Lure module, and a Togedemaru encounter

Task 2

Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Make 15 curveball throws – 3 Golden Razz berries

Evolve three Steel-type Pokémon – 20 Great Balls

Make five Excellent Throws – a Pokémon encounter

Catch five different species of Steel-type Pokémon – a Pokémon encounter

Take a snapshot of five different wild Steel-type Pokémon – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 50 Togedemaru candy, a Pokémon encounter, and 50 Mega Aggron Energy

The hardest part will likely be for players to find Steel-type Pokémon. It should be easier during the Test Your Mettle event, but they will still be challenging to find. Steel-type Pokémon will likely be easier to find closer to cities and industrial locations.