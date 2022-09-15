How to complete the Test Your Mettle Timed Research in Pokémon Go
Grab these rewards during the Test Your Mettle event.
The Test Your Mettle event has arrived in Pokémon Go. Multiple Steel-type Pokémon will appear throughout the wild, allowing you to add them to your collection, along with the Ultra Beasts Celesteela and Kartana appearing in five-star raids. While the event is active, an event-themed Timed Research is available to you. This guide covers how to complete the Test Your Mettle Timed Research in Pokémon Go.
All Test Your Mettle Timed Research tasks and rewards
There will be two significant steps you need to work through to complete the Test Your Mettle Timed Research. This free event is available to all Pokémon Go players, with multiple rewards and Pokémon encounters. You have the entirety of the Test Your Mettle event to complete, which is from September 16 to 22.
These are all the tasks and rewards you receive for working through the Test Your Mettle Timed Research.
Task 1
- Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Walk 2 km – Onix encounter
- Make 15 Nice Throws – 20 Great Balls
- Make 10 Great Throws – 10 Ultra Balls
- Make five curveball throws – 10 Pinap berries
- Use 10 berries to help catch Pokémon – 25 Steelix Max Energy
Rewards: 2,500 XP, a Magnetic Lure module, and a Togedemaru encounter
Task 2
- Catch 25 Steel-type Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls
- Make 15 curveball throws – 3 Golden Razz berries
- Evolve three Steel-type Pokémon – 20 Great Balls
- Make five Excellent Throws – a Pokémon encounter
- Catch five different species of Steel-type Pokémon – a Pokémon encounter
- Take a snapshot of five different wild Steel-type Pokémon – 1,000 XP
Rewards: 50 Togedemaru candy, a Pokémon encounter, and 50 Mega Aggron Energy
The hardest part will likely be for players to find Steel-type Pokémon. It should be easier during the Test Your Mettle event, but they will still be challenging to find. Steel-type Pokémon will likely be easier to find closer to cities and industrial locations.