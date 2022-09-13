All Skarmory weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go trainers around the world will start to see Skarmory in Level Three Raids. Though this Raid Pokémon may not seem like a challenge, lower-level players or those going it alone may want to properly equip themselves before jumping headfirst into battle.

How to beat Skarmory in Pokémon Go

All Skarmory Weaknesses

Skarmory is a Steel and Flying-type Pokémon. With these typings, Skarmory will be weak to Fire and Electric-type moves, though it will be resistant to Bug, Fairy, Flying, Dragon, Grass, Ground, Normal, Psychic, Poison, and Steel-type attacks. Due to Skarmory’s long list of resistances, Trainers will want to battle using Fire and Electric-type Pokémon that can deal extra damage and take advantage of the Pokémon’s weaknesses.

The best Pokémon counters to Skarmory

Those looking to bring the most effective Pokémon to battle Skarmory should lean towards using Xurkitree, Reshiram, and Therian Thundurus.

Xurkitree is an Electric-type Pokémon with a pretty high Attack stat, allowing it to deal a great amount of damage to Skarmory. It would be advised to use Xurkitree’s Electric-type moves to take advantage of S.T.A.B., Same Type Attack Bonus, and Skarmory’s weakness to Electric-type moves. The best moves for Xurkitree are the fast move Thunder Shock and the charged attack Discharge.

Reshiram would be another good choice to bring along in a battle against Skarmory, given its Dragon and Fire-typings. Reshiram would be most effective against Skarmory when attacking with Fire-type moves, also taking advantage of S.T.A.B., with the best fast move being Fire Fang and the best charged attack being Overheat.

The Therian Forme of Thundurus is another Legendary Pokémon that would be helpful against Skarmory. Its Electric and Flying-typings will grant it S.T.A.B., which will allow it to throw a heavy punch with its high Attack stat. The best moves for Therian Thundurus are Thunder Shock (legacy move) or Volt Switch as the fast move and Thunderbolt as its charged attack.

In a Raid against Skarmory, Trainers should prepare a team of six Pokémon. If you are missing any of these mentioned above, here are some good alternatives:

Chandelure

Darmanitan

Zekrom

Blaziken

Deoxys (Normal Forme)

Moltres

Flareon

Electivire

Entei

Heatran

Raikou

After battling and defeating Skarmory, players will have the chance to catch this Pokémon. If you’re lucky, you may even catch it in its shiny form.