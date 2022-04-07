How to complete the Totem Transportation side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The Ewoks are a tribe who worship C-3PO, and in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, they’ll have sacred shrines of him all over their village. However, several of these sacred spots have been attacked, and they’re missing their idols. You’ll need to find them and bring them back together in the Totem Transporation puzzle. This guide will cover how to complete the Totem Transportation puzzle in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

You can find this quest while in the Ewok Village on Endor. You’ll find it on the east side of the village. Speak with the Ewok with the Kyber Brick icon above their head using a Protocol Droid.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the first idol right at the center of the area. Use the force to place at one of the locations. This will be the first of four you need to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second idol will be to the left of the structure. You can find a lever that needs to be pushed, and you’ll find the second idol on the platform that comes down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the right, the third idol will be down a level from the shrine. You can find it in the lower level, disassembled in a pile. Destroy the crate, and move the idol to the platform’s edge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After the statue has moved, go to the top level and lower the platform to place the idol on it, bringing it back up to the top floor. You can then use the force to set it down next to the rest of the idols.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Return to the position of where you found the second statue, and raise the platform with your Sith or Jedi character on it. When you reach the top, assume control of the Jedi or Sith character, and you’ll find the last idol up there. Have them use the force to send them down to the bottom, and you’ll have all four idols in their rightful spot.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With all four idols in the correct spots, the C-3PO shrine will open up, revealing the Kyber Brick behind it.