The Veilbreaker is a cinematic quest introduced in Warframe update 32. This cinematic quest stars the fan favorite Grineer soldier, Kahl-175. He fights for his brothers and is back after his role in the New War quest line ended. This guide will explain how to begin and complete the Veilbreaker quest.

How to complete the Veilbreaker quest in Warframe

To begin the Veilbreaker quest, you must complete the New War quest in its entirety. After completing the New War quest, you can select the Veilbreaker quest from the Codex on your ship. After choosing this quest and viewing the cinematic, you can begin.

After the cutscene, you must select the Veilbreaker quest node in your Orbiter. The mission will take you to a Murex, a challenging quest. Bring a Warframe with your best weapons and upgrades, preferably Umba Excalibur and weapons designed to fight Sentients. They are the only type of enemy you will face in this mission.

After selecting the mission and loading into the ship, follow the quest markers to the distress signal. You will encounter heavy Sentient forces along the way. Sentient enemies can build resistance to your damage types, so a loadout with balanced damage types will be the best option to defeat them. Excalibur can use Howl effectively during this mission, as that ability strips Sentients of their defensive resistances.

After following the objective markers, you will run across a Madusa Hub. To destroy this hub, you must shoot nine different nodes within a certain time. After hitting the first node, a long red trail will flow into the next target you must destroy. During this encounter, you can shoot the glowing red rocks to form temporary platforms. After destroying the nine hubs, you can target and destroy the Medusa Hub itself.

After a short cinematic, you will be in control of Kahl-175. He controls similarly to his New War appearance. After a brief dialogue with Kaelli, you must venture into the ship to rescue his brothers. Follow the quest objectives and use the Grakata she helps you find to take apart the Sentient forces. After some short travel, you will come across a Grineer brother. Activate the stasis trap holding him prisoner and defend highlighted circles on the environment until you can free him.

After rescuing your brother, you will unlock the ability to command him. Tap up on the D-pad to bring up a command screen. You can then have your squad follow you or instruct them to perform context-sensitive actions. Instruct your brother to blow up the wall and proceed with the mission.

Keep following Kaelli’s objective markers to find and rescue more squad members. During subsequent rescue attempts, you will have to instruct your squad to help you capture multiple zones at once. You will also gain the use of a jetpack. Hold the jump button to use the jetpack and hover around the battlefield. After saving your crew, you have to lead them to a dropship. Run to the dropship and use the mounted turrets to begin the following sequence.

After a short turret sequence, you must perform one final push with your squad. Grab the heavy gun on the ground and follow Kaelli’s objective markers to rescue more Grineer brothers. You will have to destroy Immune nodes to finish the mission after you save all of your crew members. These nodes are resilient to normal damage. Command your crew to bomb each node to destroy them. After killing all four nodes, you can head to the exit with your squad.

After a short cutscene, you must leave the ship with your Tenno and speak to Kahl at the drifter camp. He will become an ally, and the Veilbreaker quest will be complete. Completing this questline will unlock Archon Hunts and Archon Shards, two gameplay systems featured in update 32 for Warframe.